JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Air Force Services Center recently announced the winners of the annual Air Force Art Contest.
The contest ran March 1-31. A team of judges evaluated each entrant’s artwork for impact, creativity, and technical criteria in adult and youth categories.
More than 790 artists submitted over 1,000 pieces of art using a variety of media.
“The judging for this contest is tough every year because there are so many outstanding entries in every category. It is very hard to select only the top three in each,” said Colonel Christopher Parrish, AFSVC commander. “This is a great opportunity for our Air Force family members to show off their artistic creativity and imagination.”
One family is especially proud as their three children each won first place in the youth categories. They are Morgan (Youth 13-17), Silas (Youth 9-12) and Eason Becker (Youth 6-8) from Hill AFB, Utah.
For Lt. Col. (Dr.) Francis Becker, dentist and flight commander of the dental clinic at Hill AFB, and wife Lori, they couldn’t be more excited for their kids winning the contest and being able to show off their artistic abilities.
“We are thankful for those involved in supporting the art contest. It has been a great way for our kids to channel their creativity,” Lori said.
Morgan was also a winner in the 2019 Air Force Art contest.
“With my art, there were times when I felt like giving up, but I continued to stick with it,” Morgan said. “I think that my determination not only made me a stronger person, but also a better artist.”
Other winners are:
Adult Accomplished
1st Place: Melissa Hodge, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, “Time and Tide” acrylic painting
2nd Place: Isaac Denton, Fairchild AFB, Washington, “SSgt Adam Erickson” graphite
3rd Place: Elora McCutcheon, Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, “Battle, The Battle Buddy” oil painting
Adult Novice
1st Place: Tony Rodriguez, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, “Nai” graphite
2nd Place: Erin Shaffner, MacDill AFB, Florida, “Memento Mori” graphite
3rd Place: Lauren Sutton, Eglin AFB, Florida, “Lil Anne” colored pencil
Youth Ages 13-17
1st Place: Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah, “Male Red-Breasted Merganser in Winter” acrylic painting
2nd Place: Alyssa Housley, Scott AFB, Illinois, “Sugar Rush” colored pencil
3rd Place: Daveney Overton, Yokota Air Base, Japan, “Chocolate Dipped Strawberry” colored pencil
Youth Ages 9-12
1st Place: Silas Becker, Hill AFB, Utah, “Animal Instinct” water color
2nd Place: Grace O’Neill, MacDill AFB, Florida, “Mirror Symmetry Self Portrait” colored pencil
3rd Place: Bella Dollar, Robins AFB, Georgia, “bzzz” Bella” markers
Youth Ages 6-8
1st Place: Eason Becker, Hill AFB, Utah, “Eisley Smiles” colored pencil
2nd Place: Derek Reyna, Hurlburt Field, Florida, “Island Sunset” pastel painting
3rd Place: Evelina Erickson, Scott AFB, Illinois, “Self Portrait” mixed media
Winners in each category received $500, $400 and $300 gift cards for first, second and third place respectively.
The Air Force Services Center manages the Air Force Art and Photo Contests. To view the winning images and the other submissions, go to https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com/gallery/pVRyXZvw.
Entries for the upcoming Air Force Photo Contest can be submitted July 1-31. The Air Force Services Center will release more information and rules soon.