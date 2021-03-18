HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Families Forever, or AFFF, program is expanding services.
The AFFF is a long-term support program that assists family members and/or next of kin of fallen and ensures they remain connected to the larger Air Force family for as long as they wish. The ultimate purpose is connection, remembrance and honor of those lost. The program expansion is meant to increase focus on the particular needs of those left behind and help them adapt to life without their loved ones.
The Air Force is attempting to reengage with families through the program managers at each installation. In an effort to make sure the community is aware of the program and ensure families know they are not forgotten, each base’s Airman and Family Readiness Center will be reaching out through personal contact and public advertising.
All family members are invited to be an active part of AFFF including spouses, children, parents, and siblings. The expanded support includes access to military installations including the use of various support services and recreation resources. In addition, lifetime support and engagement is now the focus instead of the one-year involvement in the past.
To gain access to military installations, family members are now able to obtain Defense Biometric Identification Cards that will allow them to visit the base and numerous military resources. Having access to installations will also make it easier for the next of kin to understand the military culture and participate in family events more easily.
For more information on AFFF, please call the Hill AFB Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681. Additional information on AFFF may be found at https://www.afpc.af.mil/Airman-and-Family/Air-Force-Families-Forever.