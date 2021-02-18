KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center announced its annual award winners at a virtual ceremony on Jan. 29, which included participants from several AFNWC locations.
The center’s winners will compete at the next level for Air Force Materiel Command’s annual awards.
“Congratulations to all our nominees and winners. I’m very much looking forward to getting together with you for the AFMC awards, hopefully in person,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, AFNWC commander. “First and foremost, I’m extraordinarily proud of this AFNWC team and to be working with each and every one of you. We have accomplished more than anyone had any right to expect from an organization like ours, with a mission such as ours, and you have exceeded every single expectation.”
AFNWC 2020 Winners
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year — Technical Sgt. Michael Allison, Minuteman III Systems Directorate, Hill Air Force Base, Utah
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year — Senior Master Sgt. Dion Dorsey, Minuteman III Systems Directorate, Hill AFB
Company Grade Officer of the Year — Capt. William Stratemeyer, Air Delivered Capabilities Directorate, Eglin AFB, Florida
Field Grade Officer of the Year — Lt. Col. Brett Cooper, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Systems Directorate, Hill AFB
Reserve Component Officer — Maj. Jennifer Williams, Contracting Directorate, Hill AFB
Category I Civilian of the Year — Stephanie Bourgeois, Air Delivered Capabilities Directorate, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico
Category II Civilian of the Year — Pietro Berardinelli, Air Delivered Capabilities Directorate, Kirtland AFB
Category III Civilian of the Year — Michael Baker, Air Delivered Capabilities Directorate, Eglin AFB
Team of the Year — Nuclear Surety and Certification Team, Nuclear Technology and Integration Directorate, Kirtland AFB (Stephen Sawyer, team lead; Jeffery Anderson; Paola Banuelos; Jon Boettcher; Richard Burton; Gabriella Gutierrez; Capt. Edwin Hornedo-Rodriguez; Dayton Landry; 1st Lt. Mackenzie Lerum; Michael McGrath; William O’Laverty; Michael Schrag; Carol Smith; Christy Smith; and Quinlan Towler)
Outstanding Service Awards — Bryan Bell, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Systems Directorate, Hill AFB; Andrew Rogulich, Nuclear Technology and Integration Directorate, Kirtland AFB; and Kerry Sparks, Minuteman III Systems Directorate, Hill AFB.
The center is responsible for synchronizing all aspects of nuclear materiel management on behalf of Air Force Materiel Command in direct support of Air Force Global Strike Command. Headquartered at Kirtland AFB, the center has about 1,400 personnel assigned to 18 locations worldwide.