HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Beginning Jan. 1, Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base saw a bump in their Basic Allowance for Housing.

The new 2020 rates announced by the Defense Department last month showed service members across the department will see an average increase of 2.8% to their BAH.

At Hill Air Force Base, the BAH for service members with dependents will see an increase of 6.7% on average with E-1s through E-4s garnering a 13.8% percent increase or $171 more per month. E-5s and O-1s saw the next greatest increase at 12.7% and 12.6% respectively. The without dependent BAH rates at Hill AFB showed an 11.1% average increase.

Ogden/Hill AFB 2020 BAH rates:

BAH with dependentsE1E2E3E4E5E6E7E8E9W1W2W3W4W5O1EO2EO3EO1O2O3O4O5O6O7
2020 rates 141014101410141014851575159916321692158716141653171017791605164717161500157216501800190519201938
2019 rates123912391239123913171440150015721656144915331623167117311515160516771332143716171746183918541866
Change $171171171171168135996036138813039489042391681353354666672
Change %13.813.813.813.812.79.36.63.82.19.55.21.82.32.75.92.62.312.69.32.03.03.53.53.8
BAH w/o dependentsE1E2E3E4E5E6E7E8E9W1W2W3W4W5O1EO2EO3EO1O2O3O4O5O6O7
2020 rates111611161116111612541338141015091527139515061530157516111488151815631335146415361596161416381668
2019 rates96696696696610861164123913441374122413411380145215151317136814311161129313921500153916051638
Change $1501501501501681741711651531711651501239617115013217417114496753330
Change %15.515.515.515.515.414.913.812.211.113.912.310.88.46.312.910.99.214.913.210.36.44.82.01.8
