HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Beginning Jan. 1, Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base saw a bump in their Basic Allowance for Housing.
The new 2020 rates announced by the Defense Department last month showed service members across the department will see an average increase of 2.8% to their BAH.
At Hill Air Force Base, the BAH for service members with dependents will see an increase of 6.7% on average with E-1s through E-4s garnering a 13.8% percent increase or $171 more per month. E-5s and O-1s saw the next greatest increase at 12.7% and 12.6% respectively. The without dependent BAH rates at Hill AFB showed an 11.1% average increase.
Ogden/Hill AFB 2020 BAH rates:
|BAH with dependents
|E1
|E2
|E3
|E4
|E5
|E6
|E7
|E8
|E9
|W1
|W2
|W3
|W4
|W5
|O1E
|O2E
|O3E
|O1
|O2
|O3
|O4
|O5
|O6
|O7
|2020 rates
|1410
|1410
|1410
|1410
|1485
|1575
|1599
|1632
|1692
|1587
|1614
|1653
|1710
|1779
|1605
|1647
|1716
|1500
|1572
|1650
|1800
|1905
|1920
|1938
|2019 rates
|1239
|1239
|1239
|1239
|1317
|1440
|1500
|1572
|1656
|1449
|1533
|1623
|1671
|1731
|1515
|1605
|1677
|1332
|1437
|1617
|1746
|1839
|1854
|1866
|Change $
|171
|171
|171
|171
|168
|135
|99
|60
|36
|138
|81
|30
|39
|48
|90
|42
|39
|168
|135
|33
|54
|66
|66
|72
|Change %
|13.8
|13.8
|13.8
|13.8
|12.7
|9.3
|6.6
|3.8
|2.1
|9.5
|5.2
|1.8
|2.3
|2.7
|5.9
|2.6
|2.3
|12.6
|9.3
|2.0
|3.0
|3.5
|3.5
|3.8
|BAH w/o dependents
|E1
|E2
|E3
|E4
|E5
|E6
|E7
|E8
|E9
|W1
|W2
|W3
|W4
|W5
|O1E
|O2E
|O3E
|O1
|O2
|O3
|O4
|O5
|O6
|O7
|2020 rates
|1116
|1116
|1116
|1116
|1254
|1338
|1410
|1509
|1527
|1395
|1506
|1530
|1575
|1611
|1488
|1518
|1563
|1335
|1464
|1536
|1596
|1614
|1638
|1668
|2019 rates
|966
|966
|966
|966
|1086
|1164
|1239
|1344
|1374
|1224
|1341
|1380
|1452
|1515
|1317
|1368
|1431
|1161
|1293
|1392
|1500
|1539
|1605
|1638
|Change $
|150
|150
|150
|150
|168
|174
|171
|165
|153
|171
|165
|150
|123
|96
|171
|150
|132
|174
|171
|144
|96
|75
|33
|30
|Change %
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.4
|14.9
|13.8
|12.2
|11.1
|13.9
|12.3
|10.8
|8.4
|6.3
|12.9
|10.9
|9.2
|14.9
|13.2
|10.3
|6.4
|4.8
|2.0
|1.8