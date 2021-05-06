Base celebrates National Police Week 2021

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Former President John F. Kennedy declared Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in May, 1962. The recognition has evolved into National Police Week, a time when, as a nation, we honor the sacrifices of our law enforcement community.
75th Security Forces Squadron celebrates and commemorates National Police Week May 10 through 14 with several base events.
75th SFS Commander, Lt. Col. Michael Twining, said police officers put their lives on the line each day protecting the communities they serve, often without much thanks and this is the time to say thank you.
“The men and women of the 75 SFS defend the Hill each day, 24/7,” he said. “They work long hours protecting the numerous Team Hill missions that are critical to our National Defense Strategy.”
Air Force civilian employees, both appropriated and non-appropriated, will need to be on official leave to participate in police week events.
The Events
Police Week Golf Scramble at Hill’s Hubbard Golf Course begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. May 10. The scramble brings people together in a friendly competition. Four person teams are $60 per person, $240 per team. Mulligan, string, and combo packages are available for purchase. Lunch is included along with a longest drive and closest to the pin challenge. Participants can sign up at https://bit.ly/3tn4uCu.
Police Week Fun Run, Walk, or Ruck 5k at the Warrior Fitness Center Track begins at 9 a.m. May 10. This event is limited to 60 people. Same-day sign-up is possible if there are less than 60 people. Participants can sign up at https://bit.ly/33ctQs8.
Police Week Excellence in Competition Pistol Shooting at the Hill AFB Combat Arms Complex is May 13. This event is only open to military members. The top 10 percent of shooters will earn the Excellence In Competition pistol badge in accordance with AFI 34-227. Only 140 slots are available for this competition. Anyone without an online time slot will be turned away. Participants can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b4aa4af2da1fa7-hill.
Police Week Closing Parade begins at 6 p.m. May 14, McGruff the Crime Dog and other law enforcement officials will hand out goody bags and candy through the installation including military family housing to end the week-long activities.