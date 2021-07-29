Dormitories at Hill AFB will not have hot water Aug. 5-8, as the 75 Civil Engineer Group conducts its annual base wide steam outage.
The outage allows workers to perform required preventative boiler plant maintenance actions as well as steam line repairs and upgrades. Facility managers of impacted buildings have been notified and coordinated with in order to mitigate any mission operations.
Dormitories affected by the outage are Buildings 345, 349, 357, 358, 361, 363, 364, and 365. Building 341 will be unaffected due to standalone hot water systems.
The Warrior Fitness Center and the Hess Center are both up and operational for dorm residents to use. Warrior Fitness Center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Hess Center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Airmen can access the Hess Center 24/7 with registered CAC Card.
For more information, contact the 75th Civil Engineer 24-hour service call desk at 801-777-1856.