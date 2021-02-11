Base tax center open for 2021

The Tax Center at Hill Air Force Base opened Feb. 8 The Tax Center, located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays until Tax Day, April 15. The center will be closed on federal holidays.

 DAVID PERRY/U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — It’s tax season again!

The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. However, due to the pandemic, in-person tax return preparation will not take place.

Instead, all returns will be prepared remotely. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then.

This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less.

The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open Mondays through Fridays (except federal holidays) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Tax Day, April. 15.

