Base tax center open for 2021

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — It’s tax season again!
The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. However, due to the pandemic, in-person tax return preparation will not take place.
Instead, all returns will be prepared remotely. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then.
This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less.
The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open Mondays through Fridays (except federal holidays) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Tax Day, April. 15.