Bruges Belgian Bistro, Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill open locations at Hill AFB

(Left to right) Frederic Bosteels, Bruges Belgian Bistro owner, Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, Lt. Col. Summer Lewis, 75th Force Support Squadron commander, and Jason Greer, Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill owner, cut a ceremonial ribbon for the grand opening of two co-located restaurants at Hill Air Force Base on Jan. 19.

 R. Nial Bradshaw/U.S. Air Force

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Officials commemorated the opening of Bruges Belgian Bistro and Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 19 at building 230. The co-located base restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restaurants are closed weekends, family days, federal holidays and down days.

Bruges Belgian Bistro

Experience a taste of Belgian with French fry “frites” and sauces, artisan-made Belgian waffles and sausages, and other dishes. Menu: https://75fss.com/bruges.

Smoke-A-Billy BBQ &Grill

Inspired by the Rockabilly era, customers can choose from smoked and cooked meats, and homestyle BBQ and side dishes. Menu: https://75fss.com/smokeabilly.

