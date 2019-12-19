HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A total of 40 future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at The Landing Dec. 5

The ALS graduates attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

Congratulations to the graduates of Airman Leadership Class 20-A.

The graduates:

2d Audiovisual Squadron

  • Senior Airman Daquan Hurt

75th Air Base Wing

  • Staff Sgt. Tkeyah Charley (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
  • Senior Airman Austin Salyers

75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

  • Senior Airman Prisma Beaudoin

75th Medical Support Squadron

  • Senior Airman Michael Scarine

75th Operations Support Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Nolan Brunner
  • Senior Airman Colt Curry

75th Security Forces Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Brett Greer (Sharp Image)
  • Senior Airman Jayson Jolly
  • Staff Sgt. Thomas Woodward

109th Air Control Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Weston Smith (Levitow award recipient)

151st Security Forces Squadron

  • Senior Airman Natalie Memmott

309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Senior Airman Jacob Leighton

388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Samuel Craymer
  • Senior Airman Raul Guzman
  • Staff Sgt. Alejandro Klamer
  • Staff Sgt. Justin Sauve

388th Maintenance Group

  • Staff Sgt. Raymundo Tavarez-Lopez
  • Senior Airman Brandon Torres
  • Staff Sgt. Kymberlee Tucker

388th Maintenance Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Matthew Bunyard
  • Staff Sgt. Christopher Garcia
  • Staff Sgt. Griffyn Pina
  • Staff Sgt. Saovada Pum
  • Staff Sgt. Randolph Ruebel
  • Staff Sgt. Alexander Villegas

388th Operations Support Squadron

  • Senior Airman Caroline Berglin
  • Staff Sgt. Brendan King

419th Logistics Readiness Squadron

  • Senior Airman Marty Goldmill
  • Senior Airman Kenzie Rentie

581st Missile Maintenance Squadron

  • Senior Airman Noah Shatto

649th Munitions Squadron

  • Senior Airman Patrick Hollingsworth
  • Senior Airman Justin Stoeckle

729th Air Control Squadron

  • Senior Airman Kevin Boyd
  • Staff Sgt. Jonathan Cane (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
  • Staff Sgt. Jordan Groscost
  • Senior Airman Samuel Hurtado (Commandants Award Recipient)
  • Staff Sgt. Brett Mills
  • Staff Sgt. Gregory Stockebrand

Det. 9 Life Cycle Management Center

  • Senior Airman Raphael Maldonado (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!