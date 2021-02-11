Congratulations to ALS Class 21-B

Forty-three future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at Hill Professional Development Center Feb. 5. The Airman Leadership School graduates attended the 17-day, 162-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.
Congratulations to the graduates of ALS Class 21-B.
2d Audiovisual Squadron
Staff Sgt. Ashley Smith (Levitow Award recipient)
75th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilcox
Staff Sgt. Isaac Moreno
75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Sonya Dormeier
75th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Michelle Winters
Staff Sgt. Roy Woods
109th Air Control Squadron
Senior Airman Brooklyn Muir
309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Steven Kuethe
367th Training Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Gunnar Lund
388th Fighter Wing
Gabrielle Villegas (Sharp Image Award recipient)
388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Patrick Burton
Staff Sgt. Manual Coroina
Staff Sgt. Connor Gowen
Staff Sgt. David Hammett
Staff Sgt. Zachary Milam (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Eric Padilla (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Wesley Price
Staff Sgt. Alejandro Perez
Staff Sgt. Chance Richmer (Distinguished Graduate and Academic Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Michael Rivera
Staff Sgt. Darryl Shirley
Staff Sgt. Alec Turley
Staff Sgt. Brycen Stone
388th Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Ian Anderson
Staff Sgt. Blake Bancroft
Staff Sgt. Rebecca Banks
Staff Sgt. Brett House
Staff Sgt. Keenan Manci
Staff Sgt. John Pinilla
419th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Chanaramis Fueasuega
729th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Dillon Allen
Staff Sgt. Anthony Bauc
Staff Sgt. Benjamin Rodriguez
Staff Sgt. Daniel Rosa
775th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Denman Curry (Commandant Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Derek Jones