Congratulations to ALS Class 21-B

Graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 21-B on Feb. 5 at Hill Air Force Base. The graduates attended the 17-day, 162-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Forty-three future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at Hill Professional Development Center Feb. 5. The Airman Leadership School graduates attended the 17-day, 162-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

2d Audiovisual Squadron

Staff Sgt. Ashley Smith (Levitow Award recipient)

75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilcox

Staff Sgt. Isaac Moreno

75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Sonya Dormeier

75th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Michelle Winters

Staff Sgt. Roy Woods

109th Air Control Squadron

Senior Airman Brooklyn Muir

309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Steven Kuethe

367th Training Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Gunnar Lund

388th Fighter Wing

Gabrielle Villegas (Sharp Image Award recipient)

388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Patrick Burton

Staff Sgt. Manual Coroina

Staff Sgt. Connor Gowen

Staff Sgt. David Hammett

Staff Sgt. Zachary Milam (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Eric Padilla (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Wesley Price

Staff Sgt. Alejandro Perez

Staff Sgt. Chance Richmer (Distinguished Graduate and Academic Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Michael Rivera

Staff Sgt. Darryl Shirley

Staff Sgt. Alec Turley

Staff Sgt. Brycen Stone

388th Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Ian Anderson

Staff Sgt. Blake Bancroft

Staff Sgt. Rebecca Banks

Staff Sgt. Brett House

Staff Sgt. Keenan Manci

Staff Sgt. John Pinilla

419th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Chanaramis Fueasuega

729th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Dillon Allen

Staff Sgt. Anthony Bauc

Staff Sgt. Benjamin Rodriguez

Staff Sgt. Daniel Rosa

775th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Denman Curry (Commandant Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Derek Jones

