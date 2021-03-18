Congratulations to ALS Class 21-C

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Thrity-nine future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at Hill Professional Development Center, March 11. The Airman Leadership School graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.
Congratulations to the graduates of ALS Class 21-C.
The graduates:
Air Force Test Center
Staff Sgt. Corey Johnson
Staff Sgt. Dillon Burrell
34th Fighter Squadron
Staff Sgt. Rachel Kelly (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
75th Air Base Wing
Staff Sgt. Shakira Lawsmathis (Levitow Award recipient)
75th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Kyra Michael
75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Roxanne Darien (Academic Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Amanda Jorgensen
75th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Cody Gregory
Staff Sgt. Dakota Roadback
Staff Sgt. Trever Snow
124th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Dante Sunseri
388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Brent Anderson
Staff Sgt. Cameron Crossman
Staff Sgt. David Delmonico
Staff Sgt. Brandon Dowdell
Staff Sgt. Aaron Gales (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Matthew Gotz
Staff Sgt. Paxton McCammish
Staff Sgt. Zachary McCormick
Staff Sgt. Tyler McGaughey
Staff Sgt. Dustin Pinkleton
Staff Sgt. Carli Price
Staff Sgt. Julian Ramirez
Staff Sgt. Michael Rogers
Staff Sgt. Javier Rosadoafonzo
Staff Sgt. Andy Vo
Senior Airman Erich Wegener
388th Logistic Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Christian Bailey (Commandants Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Gage Flory
388th Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Paul Diva
Staff Sgt. Sean Dixon
Staff Sgt. Taylor Houston
Staff Sgt. Jake Lockhart
Staff Sgt. Stephanie McGinnis
388th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jonathan Tuckwell
419th Fighter Wing
Senior Airman Anthony Pham
649th Munitions Squadron
Staff Sgt. Frederick Serles
Senior Airman Wyatt Somerville (Sharp Image Award recipient)
729th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Dorian Gordon (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)