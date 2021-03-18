Congratulations to ALS Class 21-C

Graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 21-C on March 11, at Hill Air Force Base. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Thrity-nine future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at Hill Professional Development Center, March 11. The Airman Leadership School graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

Congratulations to the graduates of ALS Class 21-C.

The graduates:

Air Force Test Center

Staff Sgt. Corey Johnson

Staff Sgt. Dillon Burrell

34th Fighter Squadron

Staff Sgt. Rachel Kelly (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)

75th Air Base Wing

Staff Sgt. Shakira Lawsmathis (Levitow Award recipient)

75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Kyra Michael

75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Roxanne Darien (Academic Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Amanda Jorgensen

75th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Cody Gregory

Staff Sgt. Dakota Roadback

Staff Sgt. Trever Snow

124th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Dante Sunseri

388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Brent Anderson

Staff Sgt. Cameron Crossman

Staff Sgt. David Delmonico

Staff Sgt. Brandon Dowdell

Staff Sgt. Aaron Gales (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Matthew Gotz

Staff Sgt. Paxton McCammish

Staff Sgt. Zachary McCormick

Staff Sgt. Tyler McGaughey

Staff Sgt. Dustin Pinkleton

Staff Sgt. Carli Price

Staff Sgt. Julian Ramirez

Staff Sgt. Michael Rogers

Staff Sgt. Javier Rosadoafonzo

Staff Sgt. Andy Vo

Senior Airman Erich Wegener

388th Logistic Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Christian Bailey (Commandants Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Gage Flory

388th Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Paul Diva

Staff Sgt. Sean Dixon

Staff Sgt. Taylor Houston

Staff Sgt. Jake Lockhart

Staff Sgt. Stephanie McGinnis

388th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Tuckwell

419th Fighter Wing

Senior Airman Anthony Pham

649th Munitions Squadron

Staff Sgt. Frederick Serles

Senior Airman Wyatt Somerville (Sharp Image Award recipient)

729th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Dorian Gordon (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

