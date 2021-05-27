Congratulations to ALS Class 21-E

Graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 21-E on May 19 at Hill Air Force Base. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

 Courtesy photo

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Forty-two future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at Hill Professional Development Center on May 20. The Airman Leadership School graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

Congratulations to the graduates of ALS Class 21-E.

The graduates:

75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Charles Quashie

75th Medical Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Zachary Smith

Senior Airman Kyle Jenkins

75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Jeralee Beeler (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

Senior Airman Jessika Steiniger

75th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Corbyn Peterson

Staff Sgt. Devin McElroy

75th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Caleb Michaelson

Senior Airman Joshua Holmes

75th Force Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Kezia Eunice (Academic Award recipient)

Senior Airman Mikayla Jung

775th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Zachary Hallett

Fighter Generation Squadron

Staff Sgt. Daniel Abrams

Staff Sgt. Joseph Bielanski

Senior Airman Tyler Belliveau

Senior Airman Thomas Bristol (Commandant Award recipient)

Senior Airman Anthony Capell

Senior Airman Andrew Cherry

Senior Airman Mathieu Cyrus

Senior Airman Joshua Guimond

Senior Airman Jeremiah Navarro

Senior Airman Brendan Pegram

Senior Airman Zachary Stiles

Senior Airman Gordon Taylor

388th Logistic Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Brian Kosinski

Staff Sgt. Karina Ramirez

Senior Airman Jaret Shane

388th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Rory Atwood

Staff Sgt. Travaris Jenkins

Staff Sgt. Daniel Pidgeon

Staff Sgt. Mason Reynolds

Staff Sgt. Mark Tetrick

Senior Airman Matthew Minyard (Sharp Image Award recipient)

388th Operations Support Squadron

419th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Emmanuel Jones

388th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman William Dove (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

729th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Kyrie Opiniano

Staff Sgt. James White (Levitow Award recipient)

Staff Sgt. Stephen Koller

Senior Airman Kyle Woolley

233rd Security Force Squadron

Senior Airman Jesse Schulz (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)

