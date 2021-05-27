Congratulations to ALS Class 21-E

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Forty-two future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at Hill Professional Development Center on May 20. The Airman Leadership School graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.
Congratulations to the graduates of ALS Class 21-E.
The graduates:
75th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Charles Quashie
75th Medical Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Zachary Smith
Senior Airman Kyle Jenkins
75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Jeralee Beeler (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)
Senior Airman Jessika Steiniger
75th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Corbyn Peterson
Staff Sgt. Devin McElroy
75th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Caleb Michaelson
Senior Airman Joshua Holmes
75th Force Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Kezia Eunice (Academic Award recipient)
Senior Airman Mikayla Jung
775th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Zachary Hallett
Fighter Generation Squadron
Staff Sgt. Daniel Abrams
Staff Sgt. Joseph Bielanski
Senior Airman Tyler Belliveau
Senior Airman Thomas Bristol (Commandant Award recipient)
Senior Airman Anthony Capell
Senior Airman Andrew Cherry
Senior Airman Mathieu Cyrus
Senior Airman Joshua Guimond
Senior Airman Jeremiah Navarro
Senior Airman Brendan Pegram
Senior Airman Zachary Stiles
Senior Airman Gordon Taylor
388th Logistic Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Brian Kosinski
Staff Sgt. Karina Ramirez
Senior Airman Jaret Shane
388th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Rory Atwood
Staff Sgt. Travaris Jenkins
Staff Sgt. Daniel Pidgeon
Staff Sgt. Mason Reynolds
Staff Sgt. Mark Tetrick
Senior Airman Matthew Minyard (Sharp Image Award recipient)
388th Operations Support Squadron
419th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Emmanuel Jones
388th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman William Dove (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)
729th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Kyrie Opiniano
Staff Sgt. James White (Levitow Award recipient)
Staff Sgt. Stephen Koller
Senior Airman Kyle Woolley
233rd Security Force Squadron
Senior Airman Jesse Schulz (Distinguished Graduate Award recipient)