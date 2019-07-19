HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Twenty-seven future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at The Landing on June 27.
The Airman Leadership School (ALS) graduates attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.
The graduates of ALS Class 19-E:
75th Air Base Wing
- Senior Airman Marcus Lonn
- Senior Airman Acacia Ono
75th Aerospace Medicine
- Senior Airman Austin Lindsey
75th Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Senior Airman Quinton Caleb
75th Security Forces Squadron
- Senior Airman Jason Doerman
130th Engineer Squadron
- Senior Airman Harley Jordan
- Senior Airman Christian Schroeder (Commandant Award/Distinguished Graduate)
151st Medical Group
- Senior Airman Jami Pepe
388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Senior Airman Austin Gladden
- Staff Sgt. Joseph Pearson
388th Maintenance Group
- Senior Airman Alexis Vidro
388th Maintenance Squadron
- Senior Airman Bryce Keeler
- Senior Airman Connor McClain
419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Senior Airman Braxton Williams
419th Operations Support Squadron
- Senior Airman Dakota Caldwell
- Senior Airman Phillip Sandgren
649th Munitions Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Joseph Lee
- Senior Airman Joshua Rossi
729th Air Control Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Dakota Curry
- Staff Sgt. Tristan Desforges
- Staff Sgt. Jennifer DiazJusino (Sharp Image Award)
- Staff Sgt. Logan Kelly (Academic Award)
- Staff Sgt. Paul Leszczewski (Levitow Award)
- Staff Sgt. Chester Morgan
- Staff Sgt. Christopher Ortiz (Distinguished Graduate)
- Staff Sgt. Tessa Suedmeyer
- Staff Sgt. Jabir Williams