Airman Leadership School

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Twenty-seven future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at The Landing on June 27.

The Airman Leadership School (ALS) graduates attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

The graduates of ALS Class 19-E:

75th Air Base Wing

  • Senior Airman Marcus Lonn
  • Senior Airman Acacia Ono

75th Aerospace Medicine

  • Senior Airman Austin Lindsey

75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

  • Senior Airman Quinton Caleb

75th Security Forces Squadron

  • Senior Airman Jason Doerman

130th Engineer Squadron

  • Senior Airman Harley Jordan
  • Senior Airman Christian Schroeder (Commandant Award/Distinguished Graduate)

151st Medical Group

  • Senior Airman Jami Pepe

388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Senior Airman Austin Gladden
  • Staff Sgt. Joseph Pearson

388th Maintenance Group

  • Senior Airman Alexis Vidro

388th Maintenance Squadron

  • Senior Airman Bryce Keeler
  • Senior Airman Connor McClain

419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Senior Airman Braxton Williams

419th Operations Support Squadron

  • Senior Airman Dakota Caldwell
  • Senior Airman Phillip Sandgren

649th Munitions Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Joseph Lee
  • Senior Airman Joshua Rossi

729th Air Control Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Dakota Curry
  • Staff Sgt. Tristan Desforges
  • Staff Sgt. Jennifer DiazJusino (Sharp Image Award)
  • Staff Sgt. Logan Kelly (Academic Award)
  • Staff Sgt. Paul Leszczewski (Levitow Award)
  • Staff Sgt. Chester Morgan
  • Staff Sgt. Christopher Ortiz (Distinguished Graduate)
  • Staff Sgt. Tessa Suedmeyer
  • Staff Sgt. Jabir Williams
