ARLINGTON, Va. — Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond directed the Department of the Air Force Inspector General to conduct an additional independent review of racial, gender and ethnic disparity in the Department of the Air Force.
The review follows the department’s 2020 Racial Disparity Review released in Dec. 2020 and expands its focus into three additional racial categories (Asian, American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander), gender, and one additional ethnic category (Hispanic/Latinx).
“The IG team has already begun to gather information contained in a wide array of previous reports, studies and various databases across the Department of the Air Force,” Roth said. “Although the data is helpful, the most important information will come directly from our Airmen and Guardians.”
“We learned a lot from the Department of the Air Force’s initial disparity review and we know we’ll learn much more from this second review as well,” Roth said.
In directing the IG review, the senior leaders emphasized the need for further analysis, stating that “Ensuring fair and equitable discipline and development for all our Airmen and Guardians is critical. We are committed to promoting an environment free from personal, social and institutional barriers that might prevent our members from rising to their highest potential. Diversity makes us a stronger and more capable force.”
Findings of the follow-up review will be released in conjunction with the results of a 6-month assessment of actions taken in response to the initial racial disparity review.
In the coming days, enlisted, civilian and officer Airmen and Guardians across the services will receive an anonymous email survey from the DAF IG and facilitated by the Air Force Survey Office.
“It is critical that we hear from you because you are a central part of the solution,” Roth said.