GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. (AFNS) — The Department of Defense delayed the implementation of a policy that would limit a service member’s ability to share education benefits with family members.
The policy, originally slated to take effect July 12, will discontinue the transfer benefit for members with 16 years or more of service.
The implementation has been delayed until January 12, 2020, giving long-serving members more time to transfer their education benefits to spouses or dependents.
Currently, members who serve a minimum of six years and commit to serving another four years can transfer their education benefits to dependents.
Those who agree to four additional years but who are unable to complete them because of a service-connected injury, medical discharge or receive a waiver can also keep their transfer benefits.
If a service member has more than 16 years of service after January 12, 2020, he or she will not be able to transfer GI bill benefits.
Purple Heart recipients will be able to transfer any unused benefits regardless of years of service.
“This extension will be significant for our Airmen, or any service member, with longer careers,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Oswalt, 434th Air Refueling Wing training technician. “It gives them more time to make an informed decision or start the transfer process.”
To learn more about education benefits, visit: https://www.va.gov/education.