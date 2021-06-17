Dorm upgrades from AFMC We Need initiative enhance quality of life

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Airmen will see improvements where they live over the next several months thanks to the efforts of local leaders and Air Force Materiel Command’s AFMC We Need initiative.
New carpet will be installed in 120 dorm rooms, new water heaters will be installed in four dorm buildings, 52 dorm rooms will get new paint and exterior cement walkways will be repaired.
Amanda Hansen, 75th Civil Engineer Group installation management division chief, said many of Hill’s 400-plus dorm Airmen are living away from home for the first time and something as simple as new paint and carpet can greatly improve their quality of life and aid in Air Force retention.
“The impression we make on these individuals not only exemplifies how much they are valued by the U.S. Air Force, but can also serve as a determining factor in whether or not they continue to serve in the years to come,” she said.
Much of the work will be accomplished in house through the 75th CEG.
Water heater replacement is on schedule to be completed this summer. Contracts to accomplish the other improvements are expected to be awarded by the end of September.
Concrete walkway repair is expected to take approximately 60 days, and up to seven months before painting and carpet is completed in dorm rooms. While work is done to the rooms, Airmen temporarily reside in short-term, on-base residence, called swing space.
Hansen said the project must be done in small increments, because of limited availability of swing space rooms, but overall, she is very excited the project is underway with assistance from the We Need initiative.
I am elated to execute four significant projects that improve the aesthetics of our dormitory campus and directly benefit our unaccompanied Airmen,” she said. “I believe that it is of the utmost importance that we invest in living quarters.”
Hansen also said these projects extend the useful life of Hill’s dorm facilities and allows the installation to maximize the number of rooms available for the steady stream of inbound, unaccompanied Airmen to the base.
Hansen said that the help from AFMC and the quick response from the We Need program sends a very positive message to our Airmen.
“Our senior leaders are listening and are willing to support our needs,” she said. “I appreciate this program and look forward to what will be done at Hill AFB in the future.”