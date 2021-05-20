Empowered Airmen accelerate change across Air Force

ARLINGTON, Va. — Innovation and a forward-looking mindset have long been key aspects of Air Force culture. Today, Airmen worldwide continue to exemplify these traits as they find innovative ways to implement new programs and processes to accelerate change in support of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.'s “Accelerate Change or Lose” strategic approach and accompanying Action Orders.
The action orders assist future planning efforts and add detail and clarity to Brown’s call for Airmen to push for accelerated change in modernizing the Total Force. The Action Orders are - Action Order A, Airmen; Action Order B, Bureaucracy; Action Order C, Competition; and Action Order D, Design Implementation.
“My strategic approach of ‘Accelerate Change or Lose’ explains the ‘why’,” Brown said in December when he released the Action Orders. “It is all of us ... our talented Airmen … that are key to cutting unnecessary bureaucracy, recognizing and understanding our competition, and thinking of creative ways we can reshape the design of our Air Force.”
In response to Brown’s initiative, Airmen were empowered to develop improvements in how the Air Force does business and prepares for the challenges facing the service and the nation in the future. There are multiple examples of Airmen demonstrating innovation and initiative towards this end across the service.
