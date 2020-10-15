Fifteenth Air Force commander visits Hill

Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, Commander, 15th Air Force, is briefed on F-35 Lightening II, maintenance items by Staff Sgt. Devon Charmichael, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a visit to Hill Air Force Base on Oct. 8.

 Todd Cromar/U.S. Air Force

Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, is briefed on F-35 Lightening II maintenance in the 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a visit to Hill Air Force Base on Oct. 8. As the commander of 15th Air Force Franks is responsible for Air Combat Command’s conventional forces. The 15th Air Force helps “advise, assist, advocate and assess the wings to generate mission success.”

