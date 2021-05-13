HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The First Four, an organization that serves the junior enlisted Airmen tier through guidance, professional development and volunteer efforts, resumed its in-person Coffee Talks program earlier this week.
“The purpose of Coffee Talks is to provide an atmosphere where all ranks can come together to talk about real issues,” said Senior Airman Dennis Spain, president of the First Four. “It’s also a platform where Airmen can feel comfortable when asking questions to leadership or seeking general guidance.”
The event was held at the recently opened Airman Recreation Center May 5 and featured Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker, 75th ABW command chief, addressing issues directly with Airmen.
The leaders addressed an immense range of issues including career progression, childcare, mental health, mask wear, and the importance of integrity and character.
“The main reason I attended the Coffee Talk was to support the First Four Organization and also to engage in dialogue with two high ranking members of our base,” said Senior Airman Nicholas Lincoln, one of the attendees. “Being in attendance to learn and see the upbringing of such distinguished members of our base and to see how they came to be in the leadership position they are currently in was an eye opener and what I needed to hear.”
The program has been underway at Hill AFB for three years and was pioneered by the First Four to bridge the gap between the base’s junior and senior Airmen.
Spain said Coffee Talks are a valuable “setting where their voices can be heard, but also a place where all ranks can feel comfortable” talking with the leadership.
Coffee Talks are held the first Wednesday of the month. Invites are sent out via a First Four email distribution list. For more information or to be added to the list, contact the First Four at HILL.FirstFour@us.af.mil or at 801-586-0046.
Follow the First Four on Twitter @hillfirstfour, Instagram @hillafbfirstfour, Facebook at “Hill First Four,” and Snapchat at “hillfirstfour21.”