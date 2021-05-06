HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Military and civilian personnel across Team Hill gathered earlier this week for a special food truck rally.
The owners of Taste of Louisiana, The Ramen, and Dakine Gridz set up shop in the Airman Recreation Center parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the invitation of the Team Hill First Sergeant Council, a professional organization whose main focus is on supporting Airmen.
The rally was organized in part to say thank you to base personnel. Operation Warm Heart, the Air Force Association, Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1163, and the AAFES Exchange co-sponsored the event and fed Airmen who live in the base’s dormitories for free.
The council, which assists Airmen with hardships ranging from car repairs to plane tickets to groceries and everything in between, practices random acts of kindness throughout the year by giving back to Airmen.
First sergeants teamed up with the Hill AFB Commissary last year to deliver free bags of groceries to assist Airmen and their families with the upcoming holidays. The group also partnered with AAFES to pay off nearly $2,000 in layaway balances and handed out another $1,000 in gift cards to Airmen for fuel at Christmas time.