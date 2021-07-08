HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen at Hill Air Force Base resumed physical fitness testing July 1 after a break of more than a year due to COVID-19.
Testing was initially delayed from October 2020 to April 2021 to ensure the health and safety of Airmen during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure social distancing practices remained in place.
Jim Tyson, sports and fitness manager for 75th Force Support Squadron, said Airmen will be given their test date by their unit fitness program manager and should plan to show up for their test at the Hess Fitness Center, building 520, at least 15 minutes early in their physical training gear.
The first test component will be pushups, followed by a rest period, the sit-ups, and then a 1.5 mile run conducted either on the outdoor running track or on the indoor running track at the Warrior Fitness Center, building 533.
He recommended they carry their fitness assessment scorecard (AF Form 4446), fitness screening questionnaire, and any medical exemption paperwork to the test. They will be checked in, have their height and weight recorded, and provided instructions about each component of the test before it’s administered.
Without the waist measurement as a scored component, push-ups and sit-ups will increase from 10 to 20 points each, while the 1.5-mile run will remain at 60 points. Scoring will fall into five-year age groups, as opposed to the previous 10.
“Physical fitness is an important part of our everyday lives, it’s more than just a test — it’s a way of life, our readiness and ultimately our future success,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass in the May announcement. “July 1st is a chance to refocus on building a lifestyle of fitness and health, and I know our Airmen will be ready.”
As a way to supplement self-paced and squadron-led physical fitness programs, Tyson said the 75th Force Support Squadron offers other fitness-related activities.
July's event is a Dri-atholon, which is composed of a self-paced program of completing a 10,000-meter row, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run done throughout the month. Register at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk and visit 75fss.com for details about this, as well as other upcoming events and programs.
In addition, the Hess Fitness Center also hosts a fitness improvement program, or FIP, class in the functional fitness area at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
“This class is led by base volunteers and helps to build both cardio and strength for the components of the physical fitness assessment,” he said.
For more information about fitness testing, visit myPers or the Air Force’s Personnel Center’s fitness program page.