Hill Air Force Base, Utah — Influenza, or “the flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. Symptoms of the flu include fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and possibly vomiting and diarrhea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that influenza results in 9.3 to 49 million illnesses, 140,000 to 960,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 to 79,000 deaths annually.
The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Flu viruses are constantly changing. The composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed to match projected circulating flu viruses. These vaccines protect against the three or four viruses (depending on the vaccine) that research suggests will be the most common. For the 2019-2020 flu season, the vaccine contains inactivated strains of two Influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and two Influenza B viruses.
When the vaccine becomes available, the 75th Medical Group Immunization Clinic will begin focusing their efforts on vaccinating the base active duty population. Active duty members will soon be showing “due” for the influenza vaccine. Members showing due will not affect unit Individual Medical Readiness rates until Jan. 1, 2020.
The CDC recommends seasonal influenza vaccine for all people 6 months of age and older. Special efforts will be made to vaccinate those at high risk from influenza complications to include pregnant women, children under 5 years of age, adults 65 years and older, and those with certain medical conditions.
Hill AFB offers influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap), and pneumonia vaccinations to TRICARE beneficiaries, military retirees, and federal service and contract employees through its partnership with the Davis County Health Department.
The DCHD will be on base offering insurance-billed, no out-of-pocket cost vaccinations at 21 events around the base, with the next event on Sept. 27 at the Commissary.
For more information about the scheduled flu clinics offered by the Davis County Health Department, contact Douglas Pierson, Public Health Flight Manager, at 801-586-9768.
Schedule:
Start
End
Date
Location
0730
1300
13-Sep-19
The Landing (Retiree Appreciation Day)
1200
1700
27-Sep-19
Commissary Foyer
1500
1730
1-Oct-19
Base Chapel Fellowship Hall (for CDC)
1500
1730
3-Oct-19
Base Chapel Fellowship Hall (for CDC)
0700
1000
3-Oct-19
Bldg 507 - Roessler Conference Room
1200
1700
4-Oct-19
Commissary Foyer
0800
1100
8-Oct-19
Bldg 100F - Ray Close Conference Room
0730
1100
9-Oct-19
Bldg 1515 - Executive Conference Room
1200
1500
10-Oct-19
Bldg 674 - Break Room
1200
1500
15-Oct-19
Warrior Gym Foyer
1100
1500
16-Oct-19
Bldg 249
1000
1300
22-Oct-19
BX
1200
1500
23-Oct-19
Warrior Gym Foyer
1000
1200
24-Oct-19
Bldg 849 - B-41 Conference Room
0800
1100
30-Oct-19
Bldg 1289 - Southwest Conference Room
0700
0930
31-Oct-19
Bldg 225 - Joe Bailey Conference Room
1000
1300
5-Nov-19
Bldg 843 - EMXG Conference Room
0900
1100
6-Nov-19
Bldg 1580 - AF Nuclear Weapons Room 150
0900
1130
7-Nov-19
Bldg 1289 - Southwest Conference Room
0730
1100
12-Nov-19
Bldg 1209 - Conference Room
1000
1400
14-Nov-19
The Landing (Winter Expo)