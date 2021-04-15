HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office and community partners are hosting a series of awareness and outreach events for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Throughout April, join advocates, activists, survivors and supporters for #30daysofSAAPM by getting involved in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events and activities.
In addition, daily posts on Facebook and Instagram encourage creative ways for you to raise awareness, educate, and connect with others — plus you have a chance to win prizes. Follow the SAPR office on Facebook at “Hill AFB Sexual Assault Prevention & Response – SAPR” and Instagram at “hill_afb_sapr” for this and details on other events occurring during the month.
For more information, contact the SAPR office at 801-777-1950 or email hill.sarc@us.af.mil.