Hill AFB prepares for The Great Utah ShakeOut

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In an effort to ramp up earthquake awareness and preparations, Utah is holding a statewide exercise April 15 called the Great Utah ShakeOut.
Hill Air Force Base will be participating in this exercise. At 8 a.m., an AtHoc notification will go out across the base notifying people that the ShakeOut exercise has started. Once this notification is made, personnel will demonstrate the correct procedures to take, or to “Drop, Cover, and Hold-on.”
Exercise Wing Inspection Team members will observe and assess these actions as well as question personnel on what hazards to be aware of "after’"an earthquake. All units are encouraged to participate.
In advance of the exercise, please view the "Utah Preparedness Now" video at https://www.shakeout.org/utah/downloads/UtahPreparednessNow_40MB.mp4. The video is a realistic presentation of the conditions we can expect along the Wasatch Front after a major earthquake.
For more information about the Great Utah ShakeOut, visit https://www.shakeout.org/utah or call Bruce Harayda at 801-777-9715 with questions specific to Hill's participation in the exercise.