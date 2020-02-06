HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A total of 38 community members and business leaders were appointed as Team Hill Honorary Commanders during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base Jan. 31.
The program pairs community leaders with specific units on base, and aims to foster supportive relationships with the base, and increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations.
“The program’s overall objective is for our honorary commanders to gain firsthand insight into the work our Total Force Airmen do every day in support of our nation,” said Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “With an expanded knowledge base, our honorary commanders will be better able to understand and articulate Hill Air Force Base’s contributions to the Air Force mission.”
During the two-year term, each honorary commander will be invited to participate in base events and activities, allowing them to meet many installation leaders and Airmen, and witness firsthand the installation’s numerous operations.
The Honorary Commander Program serves as an opportunity to provide one-on-one interaction to inform and educate local community leaders about the missions of the U.S. Air Force, Hill AFB, and to encourage dialogue between the base and community concerning issues of importance.
“The Honorary Commander Program gives our honoraries a bigger picture of our diverse mission sets and critical capabilities,” Eberlan said. “In turn, they teach us more about Utah’s social, cultural, and professional landscape, and in particular, their important roles within the local community. We’re proud to have them as part of Team Hill.”
The following community members have been inducted into the program:
- Daneen Adams, Open Doors
- Marc Amicone, Salt Lake Bees
- Kent Andersen, Davis County Community & Economic Development
- Tim Billings, Steel Concepts
- Maresha Bosgieter, Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah
- Robin Cahoon Goodman, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
- Robert Dandoy, Mayor of Roy City
- Gina Duffy, Sheshreds.co
- Tony Duffy, All-actionsports.com
- Ron Elinkowski, UST Manufacturing
- Randy Elliot, Davis County Commissioner
- Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, Weber State University
- Richard Hendrickson, Lifetime
- Steve Hiatt, Wasatch Mortgage
- Brandon Hicks, Hamilton Park Interiors
- Gary Hoogeveen, Rocky Mountain Power
- Mark Jensen, Oakridge Country Club
- Lorene Kamalu, Davis County Commissioner
- Diana Lopez, Ogden City Police Department
- Brad Mortensen, Weber State University
- Jaynee Nadolski, Big Sky Conference
- Jeremy Nehring, Dartside
- Zac Nelson, Zions Bank
- Mike Ostermiller, Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors
- Jessica Oyler, Weber State University
- Joy Petro, Mayor of Layton City
- John Pohlman, Mayor of Fruit Heights
- Weston Saunders, Saunders Outdoor Advertising
- Nathan Savage, Total Rehab
- Stephanie Sharp, Steven Dailey Construction, Inc.
- Jo Sjoblom, Mayor of South Weber
- Joseph Spence II, Utah STEM Action Center
- Brian Steed, Utah Department of Natural Resources
- Gary Stewart, Hunt Companies
- Keith Titus, MarketStar Corporation
- Tessa Vaschel, Davis Arts Council
- Alicia Washington , Good Company Theater
- Bob Wheaton, Alterra Mountain Company
(No federal endorsement of businesses, organizations or associations is intended.)