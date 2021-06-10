HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen from Hill Air Force Base recently hosted a job fair May 25, at a nearby charter High School called the Utah Military Academy.
The event was designed to educate and inspire the more than five hundred students currently attending the school, as well as promote interest in the possibility of future military careers.
“We have service members here today representing over twenty different career fields within the Air Force, known as Air Force Specialty Codes,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Plefka, 729th Air Control Squadron.
Airmen from the 729th ACS, 75th Security Forces Squadron, 75th Medical Group, 514th Flight Test Squadron, and 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal just to name a few attended the event and displayed military vehicles, a mobile radar dish, communication system trailers, as well as other military equipment.
"The students all seemed truly enthusiastic and interested in learning about our job specialties and the many military career options,” said Plefka. “I’m sure these young people are inspired with some confidence, by hearing from professionals who were a short time ago, where they are now.
“As for the Airmen participating today, we all enjoy providing knowledge and support to our future military leaders of tomorrow,” he said.