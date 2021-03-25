Hill Airmen take part in virtual leadership development course

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Members of the 75th Air Base Wing, primarily from the 649th Munition’s Squadron, participated recently in a three-day Zoom seminar designed to instill leadership skills critical in facing workplace challenges and in creating a physiologically safe environment to discuss them.
Dare to Lead, based on renowned story teller Brene Brown’s book with the same name, provides an in-depth look at what makes a leader and how to efficiently function as one.
Lt. Col. Naomi Franchetti, 649th MUNS commander, wanted to offer the course because it offers strategies to discuss hard topics which is something that was definitely needed this past year.
“Dare to Lead discusses the four skill sets of courage which are 100-percent teachable, measurable and observable: rumbling with vulnerability, living into our values, braving trust, and learning to rise,” she said. “It was all about becoming aware of emotions and stories to learn how to show up and lead with courage, even when faced with failure, disappointments, challenges, and setbacks.”
The core of this leadership training is identifying and breaking down each individual’s leadership challenges, including maneuvering outside the leader’s comfort zone.
Major Lamin Jackson, 649th MUNS maintenance operations officer, said the messages presented and skills learned will benefit the unit by giving leaders the tools to handle the inevitable challenging situations that come in all aspects of life.
“This course provides you with priceless leadership tools that you can apply on and off work,” Jackson said. “Not only does it set you up for success as a leader, but all of the knowledge gained can be applied to everyday life situations. A course taker walks away with priceless life-skills and bolster their leadership skills as a bonus.”
Franchetti said she has been receiving positive feedback from the Dare to Lead participants that the course provided life skills everyone should have.
Details are being worked to offer another Dare to Lead course or possibly Brene Brown’s new Daring Teams rollout.
Martin Kulikowski, 75th Force Support Squadron civilian education and training unit supervisor, said professional development is a military necessity and everyone should take advantage of as many force development opportunities as they can.
“Professional development, which goes beyond training, education and PME, needs to happen,” he said. “The Air Force needs military and civilians to think outside the box in order to achieve mission accomplishment.”
Some of the courses available through the 75th FSS include, Principles of Effective Communication, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Practical Problem Solving Method and Meeting Fundamentals.
“If we are going to fly, fight and win in all realms, then is it critical that each Airman and Guardian improve their skillset,” Kulikowski said. “The future of our nation’s freedoms depends on it.”
For more information concerning professional development opportunities, contact your supervisor or unit training monitor.
No federal endorsement intended of the commercial programs or curriculum mentioned in this article.