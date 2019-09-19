Brian Anderson is the featured Plane Talk speaker at the museum theater Sept. 21 at 1 pm. Everyone is invited and admission is free.
Brian Anderson is the assistant chief of operations with the Hill Air Force Base Fire Department, 775th Civil Engineering Squadron. He oversees the daily operations of the installation’s four fire stations and the 68 civilian and military firefighters. Anderson’s primary duty is to serve as the incident commander during emergency responses. He oversees the aviation, structural, emergency medical services, hazardous materials, technical rescue, and wildland emergency programs. The department responds to an average of 1,800 emergencies annually to both on-base and to off-base incidents through mutual-aid and automatic-aid agreements.
Anderson served with the United States Marine Corps as a basic rifleman in 1988 and deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Brian started his civilian firefighting career in 1996 after completing the DoD Fire Protection Specialist Course at Goodfellow AFB in 1996. In 2001, he joined the United Air Force Reserve to serve during Operation Enduring Freedom with the 425th Expeditionary Force in Thumrait, Oman. Anderson served as the 75th Civil Engineering Group Individual Mobilization Augmentee Fire Protection Chief until 2009; when he joined the Utah Army National Guard to serve as the operations sergeant with 197th Special Troops Company. In 2011, he attended Officer Candidate School and received his commission to second lieutenant.
Anderson currently serves as commander for 97th Troop Command’s Higher Headquarters Detachment with the Utah Army National Guard and acts as battle captain for the Homeland Response Force, whose mission is it to respond to large “all-hazard” type incidents. He is a volunteer firefighter with the Box Elder County Central Fire District and sits on the Bear River City’s Council. He is pursuing is master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in disaster management from Park University.
