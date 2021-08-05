Hill reservist among elite competing in international event

Senior Airman Trevor Thompson, a reservist in the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, navigates under an obstacle on the land obstacle course at Camp Johnson, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition July 20. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components trained in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

 Calvin Reimold/U.S. Army

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Senior Airman Trevor Thompson, 67th Aerial Port Squadron, was one of 10 reservists who represented the United States in the 2021 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Skills Competition held in Finland beginning July 30.The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting, various obstacle courses, and land navigation that includes range estimation, map reading, and hand grenade throwing. The event tests and trains reservists in various branches of the military from across the world, and participants are chosen based on physical fitness test scores, marksmanship abilities, and overall fitness standards. The competition is designed to foster camaraderie between allied nations and encourage participants to take their knowledge back to their home units.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!