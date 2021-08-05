HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Senior Airman Trevor Thompson, 67th Aerial Port Squadron, was one of 10 reservists who represented the United States in the 2021 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Skills Competition held in Finland beginning July 30.The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting, various obstacle courses, and land navigation that includes range estimation, map reading, and hand grenade throwing. The event tests and trains reservists in various branches of the military from across the world, and participants are chosen based on physical fitness test scores, marksmanship abilities, and overall fitness standards. The competition is designed to foster camaraderie between allied nations and encourage participants to take their knowledge back to their home units.
Hill reservist among elite competing in international event
- 419th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
