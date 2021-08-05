FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida — Air Force reservists from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, serving on their two-week annual tour to Hurlburt Field, Florida, took some personal time July 22 to assist a local Salvation Army store.
As part of a volunteer service project, Airmen from across the 419th Mission Support Group helped organize and hang clothes from a mounting pile of donations following Hurricane Sally in 2019, when the storefront in Fort Walton Beach was destroyed.
In addition to serving two days per month locally, Air Force reservists also serve two weeks per year – known as annual tour – most often at other units across the country and the world. During that time, many reservists also make it a goal to take part in service projects after work hours.