Hill staff sergeants to be promoted

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Good news was delivered to 131 Hill Air Force Base staff sergeants on being selected for promotion to technical sergeant.
Department of the Air Force officials selected 9,422 staff sergeants for promotion to the next rank out of 34,973 eligible for a selection rate of 26.94% in the 21E6 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.
The average overall score for those selected was 350.22. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.09 years and time in service was 9.12 years.
The technical sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.