Hill Thrift Shop going strong at 70

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill’s Thrift Shop has served the military community here since 1951 and celebrates their 70th anniversary during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. July 22 at building 841, located on H Avenue.
The Thrift Shop is a place where people can donate or consign unwanted items and where those items turn into bargains for others.
For many of the 450 customers the Thrift Shop averages on a weekly basis, the store is part of their regular schedule, where they search for deals on affordable clothing, home furnishings, and so much more.
“All our items are consigned or donated by individuals and other organizations,” said Lenette Girres, Hill Thrift Shop manager. “We also offer an outlet for active duty service members to consign their items instead of throwing or giving them away before they go to their next assignment.”
The Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the sale of consigned items, minus a fee, go to the consigner. All other proceeds, less operating expenses, are used for charitable and educational purposes.
“On average we give $50,000 in donations, monetary and in-kind, each year,” Girres said. “We have given millions of dollars over the decades.”
Volunteerism is what enables the Thrift Shop to give back. More than 600 volunteers have donated 1.3 million hours in the past 10 years.
“We are an organization that offers a fun environment where people can feel productive, have social interaction and help the base and surrounding community,” Girres said. “We offer volunteer opportunities for active duty service members and their spouses, retirees, civilians and individuals with special needs.”
Starting from just a single room in building 230, the store has taken up residence in several places over the years, including the former library, a supply building and shared space with the Class Six store before settling in the current location in building 841 in 2015.
The Hill Thrift Shop is open to customers from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Consignments are taken on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 801-825-1026.