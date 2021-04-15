Hillcrest Dining Facility moves temporarily to The Landing

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Beginning May 3, the Hillcrest Dining Facility (DFAC) will temporarily move its food service operations from the current location in building 519 to The Landing in building 450.
The move is necessary to accommodate repairs to the facility’s infrastructure including ceilings, floors and drains.
The DFAC serves breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to the installation’s dorm residents. However, the restaurant is open to DoD civilian employees and other customers as well.
“We realize that this temporary change of location may be inconvenient for some customers and staff, but the quality of food and customer service will remain the same,” said Moses Thompson, 75th Force Support Squadron sustainment flight chief.
The temporary relocation is scheduled to last through June 18. During this period, meal hours will remain unchanged. Hours of operation are:
Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m. for breakfast, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner. The Hillcrest is open weekends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, from 10:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for dinner, unless otherwise posted.