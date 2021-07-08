HILL AIR FORCE BASE — After some needed renovations to the facility, the Hillcrest Dining Facility in building 519 reopened its food service operations last month.
The 75th Force Support Squadron announced earlier this year the restaurant would close May 5 to accommodate repairs to the facility’s infrastructure including ceilings, floors and drains while temporarily moving its operations to The Landing in building 450.
Following six weeks of construction, the 75th FSS the dining facility reopened for business June 14 with the necessary building restorations in place.
The Hillcrest first opened in 1960 and has undergone a number of renovations projects since that time. Moses Thompson, 75th FSS sustainment flight chief, said this maintenance project will continue to bolster the “health and safety” and “support the longevity” of the facility.
The renovation project cost totaled $162,387 and included fixing a number of roof leaks, upgrading lighting and electrical systems, new HVAC ducting and registers, replacing broken floor tiles and laying new concrete, and upgrading the food service kitchen areas.
Some suspended ceilings were also removed while others were scraped of asbestos popcorn texturing as part of the project, and new suspended ceilings in the cooking, serving and entry areas were added.
“Although our staff and patrons adapted to The Landing, we’re all happy to return to building 519, our home away from home,” Thompson said. “We can now better support the volume of customer we receive on a daily basis, especially with the recent addition of civilians as patrons.”
The Hillcrest primarily serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and midnight meals to the installation’s dorm residents. However, Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, signed a memo in March allowing Hill’s DoD civilians to use the base’s dining facilities.
Previously, use of the dining facilities were restricted to enlisted members and a limited number of personnel authorized by the installation commander to meet mission requirements.
Hillcrest hours of operation: Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m. for breakfast, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner, and from 10:30 p.m. to midnight for midnight meals.
It is open weekends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, from 10:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for dinner, unless otherwise posted.
In addition to these meal options, the DFAC also offers monthly birthday dinners for Airmen and Guardians, meals for the spouses and families of deployed service members, and cooking classes.
More information about these and other 75th FSS programs can be found at 75fss.com and on the squadron’s social media pages.