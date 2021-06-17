Immunizations Clinic to start accepting appointments June 21

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Beginning June 21, the Immunizations Clinic is changing the way they offer services.
The clinic will now give vaccines by appointment only for routine and COVID vaccination needs. Walk-ins will only be available for scheduled well-child visits, last minute readiness needs, or if clinically indicated at point of care. Before the change, all vaccinations were offered as “walk in and wait” services.
“This change will greatly cut down on wait times, and allow us to better service you and your loved ones,” said Tech. Sgt. Alicia Ringlehan, 75th Medical Group's Medical Services Flight Chief. “We hope that this brings more flexibility to your schedule, knowing you will be seen on a specific date and time of your choosing.”
To schedule an appointment with the Immunizations Clinic, call the 75th MDG appointment line at 801-586-2273.