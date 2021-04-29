In Focus: Senior Airman Chasidy Lee

The “In Focus” series is a monthly feature that puts the spotlight on some of the 419th Fighter Wing’s best and brightest Reserve Citizen Airmen.
Senior Airman Chasidy Lee understands what it means to be part of an Air Force family. Growing up, her family frequently moved to where her father was stationed — from Washington to Florida. Lee’s father joined the 419th Fighter Wing after the family settled in Utah, and she soon followed in his footsteps.
Now a reservist in the 419th Operations Group command support staff, Lee has a packed schedule – and not just her Air Force duties. She also volunteers an average of six hours a week.
She helps coordinate events for the 75th Air Base Wing’s Girl Scout troop, leads worship at her local church, and helped plan the 419th FW’s annual Airman of the Year Banquet.
“I love volunteering,” Lee said. “It’s a great way to get involved with the community and do your part as a reservist.”
When she has time, she enjoys skiing and playing in the snow with her husband and two dogs. When there’s no snow on the ground, Lee is an avid reader who enjoys a good thriller novel.
She plans on pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human relations and administration, and would eventually like to be an officer in the Air Force.