In Focus: Senior Airman Gabriela Knudson

The “In Focus” series is a monthly feature that puts the spotlight on some of the 419th Fighter Wing’s best and brightest Reserve Citizen Airmen.
When Senior Airman Gabriela Knudson from the 419th Maintenance Squadron finished her bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah, she made the decision to join the Air Force.
“There are so many opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally,” Knudson said. “I’ve learned a lot in the year since I joined. I’m more detailed-oriented and focused, the quality of my work is much better now.”
Growing up in Brazil, she loved participating in outdoor sports like skateboarding, roller skating, and surfing. When she and her husband moved to Utah, she quickly found joy in the many outdoor activities the area has to offer.
Knudson’s long-term goal is to obtain a master’s degree in international studies with the desire to use it in her Air Force career.
“Eventually I want to become an officer,” Knudson said. “I have some short-term goals I have to meet first, so I’m taking it one UTA weekend at a time.”