In Focus: Senior Airman Mikayla Starksen

The “In Focus” series is a monthly feature that puts the spotlight on some of the 419th Fighter Wing’s best and brightest Reserve Citizen Airmen.
Senior Airman Mikayla Starksen, who is currently 36 weeks pregnant, is expecting to give birth to her first child on June 8, but she hasn’t let that slow her down.
As the material control operations manager for the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, Starksen maintains the inventory and structure of consumable material for CES and any outside entities.
“I love my job during the week as an Air Reserve Technician,” Starksen said. “I get to literally help everyone in this unit.”
In her spare time, Starksen enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, playing soccer, and walking her dogs.
“When I’m not trying to grow a human, usually it’s my husband and I playing softball together,” she said. “That’s actually how we met.”
Starksen has managed to keep herself busy finishing her Bachelor of Arts in accounting, completing DIY projects at home, and rebuilding old cars with her father. Her father purchased a 1968 Jeep with the intention of rebuilding it for his soon-to-be-born granddaughter.
Starksen, 25, intends to become the superintendent and make decisions that will have a positive effect on those in her unit.