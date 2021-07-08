In Focus: Staff Sgt. Danielle Monroe

The “In Focus” series is a monthly feature that puts the spotlight on some of the 419th Fighter Wing’s best and brightest Reserve Citizen Airmen.
Staff Sgt. Danielle Monroe, a program specialist in the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, came from a military family, which prompted her decision to join the Air Force Reserve.
“I’ve been in the Air Force for six and a half years,” Monroe said. “The Reserve is perfect because it fits into my life.”
Monroe has found joy in learning to cook. One of her favorite creations is a Moroccan-inspired dish of garlic chicken and yogurt couscous that she ordered from a cook-at-home delivery service.
A self-described plant mom, she enjoys ordering plants when she isn’t remodeling the bathroom in her 100-year-old home.
Monroe said there are a lot of opportunities to broaden your career in the Reserve.
“I’ve worked as commander support staff, finance, and deployed twice in my career field,” Monroe said. “The military offers a lot of opportunities and they all look different.”