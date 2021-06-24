In Focus: Staff Sgt. Madison Watkins

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Staff Sgt. Madison Watkins, 27, is an Air Force reservist in the 419th Force Support Squadron, where she serves on orders to help improve and revamp the training program.
Born and raised in small-town Oklahoma, Watkins moved to Utah on a whim, closing her eyes and pointing her finger to a random point on a map. She said “the universe” led her to a fresh start in the Ogden area.
“Being a free spirit has always worked for me,” Watkins said. “I’m always going with the flow of life, and there are so many opportunities here in Utah.”
Upon arriving in the Beehive State, Watkins rejoined the Air Force Reserve, having previously served as a civil engineer at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. She also had a son, now 16 months old, whom she enjoys taking on walks on local mountain trails.
“Oklahoma had things called mountains, but they were actually hills,” she said. “I didn’t know what hiking really was, I didn’t know what mountains really looked like. When I got here, I was blown away.”
Watkins describes herself as energetic, understanding, and a bit of a “class clown.” She loves being an entertainer – making people smile and feel loved.
She’s also recently discovered a knack for interior design and organizing.
“It’s a new talent that just comes naturally,” Watkins said. “It’s like a real-life game of Tetris, and I’m good at it. It’s something I want to pursue in some way.”
Along with honing her new talents, her next goal is to make tech sergeant and to focus on her education and career.