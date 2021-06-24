Independence Day 2021: What's open and closed at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base will observe an AFMC Family Day July 2, and celebrate Independence Day July 5. Many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours on these days.
Hours of operation:
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.
Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.
Arts and Crafts: Closed both days.
Auto Hobby: Closed both days.
Bowling Center: Closed both days.
Boyer Hill (Leasing Office): Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 2. Closed July 5.
Burger King: Open both days 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Chapel: Closed both days.
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.
Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.
Commissary: Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 2-3. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 5. Individuals with physical disabilities who require extra time, may enter through the bagger’s return door from 8:30-9 a.m.
Fast Eddie’s Dining Facility: Open July 2 (breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m. Closed July 5.
Finance Customer Service: Closed both days.
Fitness Centers (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
Fitness Center (Hess): Open 24 hours for registered CAC access only.
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open both days (breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m.)
Hill Express/Class Six: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. July 2, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. July 3, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. July 4, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5.
Hubbard Golf Course: Open dawn until dusk July 2, 3 and 5. Open only to registered tournament participants July 4.
Legal Office: Closed both days.
Library: Closed both days.
Lodging: Open 24/7.
Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open both days 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Open 7:30 a.m.-noon for acute care only and Main Pharmacy open 8 a.m.-noon July 2. All services closed July 5
Military Education and Training: Closed both days.
Military Personnel Section: Closed both days.
Museum: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 2. Closed July 5.
NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.
Occupational Medicine: Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. July 2. Closed July 5.
Official Mail Center: Closed both days.
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 2. Closed July 5.
Popeye’s: Closed both days.
Professional Development: Closed both days.
Resource Management: Closed both days.
South Gate Visitor Center: Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. July 2. Closed July 5.
The Landing: Closed both days.
West Gate Express: Closed both days.
Youth Programs: Closed both days.
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. July 2. Closed July 5.