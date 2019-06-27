HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours on July 4, Independence Day, and July 5, AFMC Family Day.
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed
Airman Leadership School: Closed
Arts and Crafts: Closed
Auto Hobby: Closed
Bowling: Closed July 4-8
Boyer Hill Military Housing: Closed July 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5
Chapel: Closed (for emergencies, a chaplain is available by calling 801-777-3007)
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed
Civilian Education and Training: Closed
Fast Eddie’s: Closed July 4, breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m. July 5
Finance: Closed
Fitness Centers: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. both days
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Breakfast, 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m. both days
Hubbard Golf Course: Open dawn-dusk (weather permitting)
Legal Office: Closed
Library: Closed July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5
Lodging: Open 24/7 (check-in is now at The Landing in building 450)
Manpower and Organization: Closed
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed July 4, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 5-8 (patient wait times might be longer than normal)
Military Education and Training: Closed
Military Personnel Section: Closed
Museum: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both days
NAF Human Resources: Closed
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed July 4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 5
Professional Development: Closed
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed July 4, 5 a.m. -5 p.m. July 5
The Landing: Closed
Youth Programs: Closed
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be closed July 4 and open 4 a.m.-8 a.m. July 5.