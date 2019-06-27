Independence Day
Todd Cromar/U.S. Air Force

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours on July 4, Independence Day, and July 5, AFMC Family Day.

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed

Airman Leadership School: Closed

Arts and Crafts: Closed

Auto Hobby: Closed

Bowling: Closed July 4-8

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Closed July 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5

Chapel: Closed (for emergencies, a chaplain is available by calling 801-777-3007)

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed

Civilian Education and Training: Closed

Fast Eddie’s: Closed July 4, breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m. July 5

Finance: Closed

Fitness Centers: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. both days

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Breakfast, 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m. both days

Hubbard Golf Course: Open dawn-dusk (weather permitting)

Legal Office: Closed

Library: Closed July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5

Lodging: Open 24/7 (check-in is now at The Landing in building 450)

Manpower and Organization: Closed

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed July 4, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 5-8 (patient wait times might be longer than normal)

Military Education and Training: Closed

Military Personnel Section: Closed

Museum: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both days

NAF Human Resources: Closed

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed July 4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 5

Professional Development: Closed

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed July 4, 5 a.m. -5 p.m. July 5

The Landing: Closed

Youth Programs: Closed

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be closed July 4 and open 4 a.m.-8 a.m. July 5.

