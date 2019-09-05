HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A Women’s Equality Day panel discussion was held Aug. 26 at the Airman Leadership School auditorium.
Personnel gathered to hear from a mix of military and civilian women professionals, including Col. Regina Sabric, 419th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Michelle Brown, 75th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, Utah Sen. Ann Millner, 18th District, Sandy Fitzgerald, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group deputy director, and Jarie Muir, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center ICBM Systems Directorate.
The panel was intended to raise awareness on how women in the armed forces, public service and government have served the nation by working to clear barriers, enforce laws, and implement new ideas.
This year’s event Women’s Equality Day celebrates the 99th anniversary passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that guaranteed women the right to vote.