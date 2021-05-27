Memorial Day 2021: What's open and closed at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base will celebrate an AFMC Family Day May 28 and Memorial Day May 31. Many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours on these days.
Here’s what’s open and closed both days:
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed.
Airman Leadership School: Closed.
Arts and Crafts: Closed.
Auto Hobby: Closed.
Bowling Center: Closed.
Boyer Hill (Leasing Office): Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28. Closed Memorial Day.
Burger King: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. May 28. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Memorial Day.
Chapel: Closed.
Child Development Center (East and West): Closed.
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed.
Civilian Education and Training: Closed.
Commissary: Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 28. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Memorial Day. Individuals with physical disabilities may enter through the bagger return door from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
Fast Eddie’s: Open May 28 (breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m.) Closed Memorial Day.
Finance: Closed
Fitness Centers (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fitness Center (Hess): Open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. for registered CAC access only.
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open (breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner 5-7 p.m.)
Hill Express/Class Six: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Hubbard Golf Course: Open 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Legal Office: Closed.
Library: Closed.
Lodging: Open 24/7.
Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28. Closed Memorial Day.
Manpower and Organization: Closed.
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Open 7:30 a.m.-noon for acute care only and Main Pharmacy open 8 a.m.-noon May 28. All services closed Memorial Day.
Military Education and Training: Closed.
Military Personnel Flight: Closed.
Museum: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28. Closed Memorial Day.
NAF Human Resources: Closed.
Occupational Medicine: Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28. Closed Memorial Day.
Official Mail Center: Closed.
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28. Closed Memorial Day.
Popeyes: Closed.
Professional Development: Closed.
Resource Management: Closed.
South Gate Visitor Center: Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. May 28. Closed Memorial Day.
The Landing: Closed.
West Gate Express: Closed.
Youth Programs: Closed.
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be open on the AFMC Family Day May 28 and closed on Memorial Day.