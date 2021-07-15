HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Officials with the Military Personnel Flight here announced recently that the Military Personnel Data System, or MilPDS, will undergo scheduled maintenance July 16-22.
This is an extended maintenance period will allow for deployment of the new MilPDS platform that supports Air Force Integrated Personnel and Pay System.
During this period MilPDS will be unavailable, which in turn will impact the following associated applications, affecting all users worldwide as Data will not be updated or remain current.
Systems that will be unavailable during this time include:
Military Personnel Data System (MILPDS)
Air Force Fitness Management System II (AFFMS II)
Airman Development Plan (ADP)
Base Level Service Delivery Model (BLSDM)
Personnel Records Display Application (PRDA)
Virtual Military Personnel Flight (vMPF)
Virtual Personnel Service Center - Role Based Access (vPSC-RBA)
Enterprise Output Manager (EOM)
Systems that will be degraded include:
Air Force Promotion System (AFPROMS)
MyPers website and console
Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE)
Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
For more information, call Master Sgt. Ramon Montoya, 75th Force Support Squadron, at 801-777-6783.