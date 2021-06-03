HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen from the 75th Air Base Wing and 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group joined together for a readiness exercise to evaluate the units’ abilities to deploy mission-ready Airmen on-time, task qualified and medically cleared.
Hill Air Force Base routinely holds such exercises, allowing units to test overall readiness. This exercise scenario was to support the Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility, focusing on generating air combat forces for deployment within a shortened timeline.
Tim Stone, 75th Air Base Wing inspector general, said it was a successful exercise, thanks in part to the commitment from many organizations in coming together as a team.
“The overall success of this exercise was strongly reliant on our medical readiness, deployment logistics, unit deployment managers, and Individual personnel readiness,” he said.
While this exercise focused on rapid deployment, readiness exercises can test many skills, including the ability to prepare, respond and recover from combat situations; command, control, and communication in a deployed environment; responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive incidents; rehearsing self-aid and buddy care; and running through essential combat skills.
“A significant amount of data is gained from conducting exercises,” Stone said. “They give commanders the ability to assess and perfect procedures so the wing is ready to forward deploy to meet the needs of combatant commanders.”