HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A new pollinator garden plot was built on Hill Air Force Base along the walking trail, above Pond 3, on the southeast side of base.
Hill Air Force Base’s Environmental Branch staff and volunteers worked together planting the garden June 6, which is designed to provide food and habitat for pollinator species such as hummingbirds, bees, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles, and other insects.
Pollinators aid reproduction in more than 75 percent of flowering plants, resulting in the production of seeds and fruits that provide food to many animals. Additionally, these insects and animals play a crucial role in plant reproduction, and are critical to maintaining a diverse and healthy ecosystems.
Nicholas R. Brown, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist who serves as a liaison to Hill AFB, and Russ Lawrence, Hill AFB’s Natural Resource program manager, have been responsible for the initial design and build of the pollinator plot.
“The plot was designed with the help of Willard Bay gardens, with primary consideration for pollinator species, but also to incorporate predominantly native plants which are drought tolerant, with minimal water requirements,” said Brown. “The limited water required is provided by collected rain water, pulled directly from the pond. Plants were also chosen to allow for diversified blooming seasons, and a variety of colors, which will contribute to longer periods of habitat benefit, as well as aesthetic appeal.”
This new garden plot is part of the Hill AFB’s natural resource management plan, and can be viewed from the walking trail that meanders around Pond 3.
“This was a dusty, barren area, full of weeds,” said Michelle Cottle, Environmental Branch chief of the 75th Civil Engineer Group. “During the summer months, it was also a fire hazard because it was not getting any water. Now, it will be green and full of colorful flowers and full of many different species.
“The area looks very nice now,” she added, “but in two years the flowers will grow and spread thanks to the pollination and it will look even better. You will able to stroll, exercise or just sit and enjoy the flowers along the path.”