HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Brig. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman became the new Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander at Hill AFB during a change of command ceremony on July 19.
“I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to be able to serve on this homefront,” von Hoffman said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”
As commander of the Ogden ALC, von Hoffman will lead a team of approximately 8,100 personnel who perform depot repair, overhaul, and modification of the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft, the Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile system, and a wide range of commodities.
These include landing gear, wheels and brakes, rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs, photonics equipment, training devices, software, electronics, avionics, instruments, hydraulics, power systems and other aerospace components.
The general is a 30-year Air Force veteran and is coming to Hill from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, where she served as director of logistics, engineering and force protection for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa since January 2019.
As director, she was responsible for leadership, management, and integration of aircraft and munitions maintenance, civil engineers, contingency contracting, security forces, transportation and material management, storage and distribution.
During the ceremony, Hill will also bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins who has served as the Ogden ALC commander since August 2017. Hawkins is moving to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, as director of logistics, civil engineering, force protection and nuclear integration for Air Force Material Command.