HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The Ogden Air Logistics Complex won the 2020 Maintenance Effectiveness Award recognizing it as the top depot in the Air Force.
The award is presented annually to the unit that most successfully managed resources to provide safe and serviceable equipment for sustained use in peacetime and wartime.
During this past year, the complex managed 8.2 million maintenance hours to repair and overhaul 264 A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft, 3,904 missile items, 62,836 commodity repairs and provided software sustainment for seven major commands, an air reserve component and 27 international partners.
Eric Fox, Ogden ALC’s vice director, gives all the credit to the women and men of the Ogden Complex, and said the award highlights their exceptionalism and commitment to the nation.
“To me, a key element that is highlighted by the award is our people,” Fox said. “When you see a list of all the things that were accomplished, what put us over the top is they clearly demonstrated the Ogden team is dedicated to producing readiness for the warfighter, especially during a year impacted in so many ways by COVID-19.”
Fox said they were able to break through constraints and use innovative ways to stay very close to planned production because of the Ogden ALC team member’s exceptional commitment to the nation.
“I want to pass on a thank you on behalf of General von Hoffman, (ALC commander) Col. Hall Sebren (ALC vice commander) and myself, to the women and men of the complex and their outstanding leaders at all levels, who made this award possible,” he said. “Their professionalism is an integral part of the Air Force team that protects our nation.”
The Ogden ALC employs 8,970 military, civilian and contract personnel in 155 job series at Hill AFB and at 10 remote locations in the United States and Japan. The scope of responsibility includes depot repair and maintenance, overhaul and modification of Air Force aircraft, the Minuteman ICBM system, and a variety of commodities, software, and aircraft storage and regeneration.