HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Customers who use the Staff Sgt. Derek F. Ramos Satellite Pharmacy located inside the AAFES Base Exchange at Hill Air Force Base can anticipate some temporary changes as the Base Exchange undergoes a facelift this summer.
The ScriptCenter, an automated refill dispensing machine that allows patients to skip the prescription pick-up line, was moved July 17 to its temporary location just inside the store’s sales department, said Maj. Emily Dietrich, Pharmacy flight commander. It will reside at that new location until the end of August. During this time period, the ScriptCenter will only be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the Base Exchange’s entrances will be closed intermittently throughout the construction, including the entrance directly in front of the Satellite Pharmacy. Signs will be posted directing customers to open entrances and to the ScriptCenter.
Additional updates about the ongoing renovations and the impacts to the pharmacy will be communicated as new information is received.
The pharmacy provides initial and refill pharmacy services, as well as pharmacist-run clinic services. For TRICARE patients with a primary care manager in the clinic, all medications are available through the Clinic Pharmacy. All other TRICARE patients obtain medications at the Satellite Pharmacy located in the Base Exchange.
For more information, call the pharmacy at 801-777-5463. For refills, call 801-775-3630.